Nationwide emergency test scheduled for Wednesday

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - You may receive an emergency alert test on your TV or cell phone. FEMA and the FCC will be doing a nationwide test between 12:20 p.m. and 12:50 p.m. Mountain Time.

The test will interrupt our TV and radio signals and if you have opted-in to receive tests on your phone.

You can turn on or turn off the test on your phone. You can find instructions here.

These tests are done to make sure the system works correctly, in case of a real emergency.

Normally, these tests are done at a state level.

This is only the sixth time a test has been done at the same time nationwide.