Idaho Falls celebrates seniors

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Dozens of neighbors showed up to the Celebrate Seniors event Saturday at the West Bank event center.

25 senior citizens participated in talent displays and performances, including an all seniors country band.

Directors of Senior Solutions say the event was a chance to bridge generational gaps.

"They have a lot to offer, a lot of wisdom to share," said Senior Solutions owner Chanse Powell. "And so we need to connect across generations. And we feel like this is a perfect opportunity to just blend everything to have fun, to get informed, and to really appreciate how awesome seniors are."

The event also included booths with helpful information for elders to prepare for retirement and medical expenses.

Directors of Senior Solutions plan to expand the program to Pocatello next year.