Isolated Rain and snow mix for Mother’s Day

Eastern Idaho (KIFI) - Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers out there!

I wish we could give you a better weather day for your own special day, but there will be more isolated rain and snow showers continuing through the entire day on Sunday.

Overall, there is less chance we'll see rain and snow in the Upper Snake, while there will be greater chances of seeing these showers in the Magic Valley, SE Idaho, and western WY.

We will also continue with windy conditions throughout the day as well, although less windy than Saturday.

Winds are expected to stay between 10-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. High temperatures are going to stay pretty chilly today with high's only into the 40's if that with some mountainous areas only reaching the upper 30's.