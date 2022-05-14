Change in weather brings much calmer conditions in for Sunday

Eastern Idaho (KIFI) - After a very windy series of days, we will finally have winds calm down to slight breezes. The winds are expected to go way down to be only between 5-10 mph throughout the day on Sunday. With this, warmer temperatures will come too. We are expecting high's well above average where they could be the warmest we have seen this all year so far. High's reach the 60's in the mountains, mid 70's for the valleys, and 80's possibly for the Magic Valley.

We will, however, still have a slight rain threat for Sunday. On Sunday late afternoon and evening, we could have some stray thunderstorms moving through the region more particularly in central Idaho.

Heading into the work week, winds ramp right back up, high's continue to be very warm, and stray thunderstorm chances continue.