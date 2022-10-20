Teton students need help to race to the moon

TETON, Idaho (KIFI) – Some local elementary students are racing to the moon. About 130 students at Teton Elementary School biked, walked, or used scooters to earn miles to reach the moon Thursday.

The activity is to promote physical health and science.

“We just want to get kids active and we want to introduce them to geography and parts of the world. We thought it would be fun to get everyone involved,” Becky Kerbs, a teacher at Teton Elementary School.

Altogether the students earned nearly 750 miles on the journey around the school.

If each student was to do this alone they would have to track 2-thousand miles each.

So they are asking us to help reach their goal by donating your miles as you bike, run, or swim.

To donate your miles go to https://moonrace.tetonelementary.org/.