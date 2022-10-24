Snow for mountains and colder air with 30 mph wind gusts

Series of storms will push across the region over the next few days. Clouds build today with a slow rise in temps from 20's this morning to 35 in Jackson and mid 40's in the valley. Wind chills will shake your bones, as gusts of up to 30mph are expected from SW, making it feel as though it's in the 20's and 30's.

Showers/snow for central mountains later today and edging into upper highlands, Jackson into early tomorrow. High mountains will receive a good total probably. 4-7".

But for today ,mostly cloudy eventually and 44 for Idaho Falls and gusty winds. 45 for Blackfoot and 47, Pocatello. 35 in Jackson with snow showers late tonight and tomorrow.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather