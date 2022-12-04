Skip to Content
today at 6:46 PM
Idaho Falls lifts parking regulations

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The City of Idaho Falls lifted their parking restrictions on Sunday, after clearing the roads of snow and ice.

429 cars received tickets or got towed away this weekend during the process of snow removal.

The city says that 'ZONE A' had over 95 percent of people who abided to the parking regulations and appreciate everyone's cooperation during the process of plowing the roads.

Snow plowing will continue this week as crews look to clear smaller roads and residential streets.

Residents who received a parking violation or got towed can stay informed through the city's app, or on the Idaho Falls website.

Further updates on parking regulations and road conditions will be posted as necessary.



 

Travis Richards

