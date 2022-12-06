3 things to know this morning – December 6, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. The case against Lance Peck,the former Owner and Director of Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello, was back in the courtroom. The judge ruled that both sides could have more time to gather evidence. The next hearing has been moved to March 13.

2. The Coroner for Caribou County, Darrin Sims, was found dead yesterday morning. The Caribou County Sheriff Department says he died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

3. The expansion to the Testing Center at the College of Eastern Idaho is now open. The new private testing rooms and security system will not only help students, but the whole community to take their certification exams and proctored tests.