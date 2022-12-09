Skip to Content
today at 2:24 AM
Published 7:01 AM

3 things to know this morning – December 9, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1.  A new trial date has been set on April 3rd for Lori Vallow-Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell and will still be held in Ada county. Their trials will stay together. Both of their attorneys plan to make a motion to declare the Death Penalty unconstitutional.

2. The Moscow Tipline is now directed to an FBI call center to better handle the increased calls and categorize them. The Tipline is still 208-883-7180 but will now include some prompts to follow.

3.  The Astoria Bridge along the Snake River Canyon is closed until further notice due to structural damage after a semi-truck hit the bridge early yesterday morning. Temporary access is available through Hoback Junction South Road and West Johnny Counts Road.

Zach Glancy

