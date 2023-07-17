Woman dead following two-vehicle crash

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-At 4:25p.m. Monday afternoon Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire were dispatched to a two vehicle injury crash at the intersection of 81st N. and 15th E.



As they arrived, emergency personnel discovered a Toyota Prius that has been traveling southbound on 15th E. collided with a pickup pulling a horse trailer traveling east on 81st. N. Preliminary information indicates the pickup failed to yield at the posted stop sign for that intersection and was struck broadside in by the Toyota.



The collision caused the pickup and trailer to overturn, injuring a horse that was inside. The driver of the pickup, an adult male, suffered minor injuries.



The adult male driver of the Toyota was extricated from the vehicle and transported to the hospital by ambulance. A female adult passenger was deceased at the scene and also had to be extricated by fire personnel.



Ucon and Idaho Falls Police who were near the area at the time of the call assisted at the scene. Deputies are continuing to investigate and no further information is available at this time.