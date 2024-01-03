Jeremy Best pleads not guilty to murder charges

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI) - Murder suspect Jeremy Best appeared in court Wednesday through Zoom looking more coherent and attentive than at his first appearance in December.

The hearing officially charged him in District Court with 3 counts of First-Degree Murder with an enhancement of using a deadly weapon. Through his attorney, Jim Archibald, Best pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Best is accused of killing his wife, Kali Randall Best, her unborn child, and their then 10-month-old son, Zeke.

Kali Best was found bleeding from a gunshot wound outside a shop at their home in Victor on November 30, 2023. After an extensive search, Best was found two days later in a remote area of Bonneville County. His son Zeke was found dead with him.

At this first court appearance on Dec. 4, Best seemed agitated and was shirtless during the hearing. He underwent a competency review and was found competent to continue the court proceedings.

Judge Watkins, Jr. said Best could face a punishment of a life sentence, death, or a minimum of 10 years without parole if found guilty. He also faces an additional 15 years per count for the enhancement charges.

Best’s next court hearing is scheduled for March 14, 2024, at 1 p.m.