The city of Idaho Falls switching from snow plowing to street sweeping for the season

City of Idaho Falls
today at 4:36 AM
Published 4:53 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Idaho Falls Street Division will begin sweeping residential streets on Monday, April 8.

Work starts with arterial and collector streets, as well as streets with striping to prepare them for repainting.

The street sweeping schedule is divided into zones, just like the snow removal process. You can find the interactive map here. Each zone takes about a day to complete.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Idaho Falls Street Division at (208) 612-8490.

