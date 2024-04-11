Breezy couple of days before temperatures begin to drop next week

High pressure remains in control once again today with no weather impacts expected.

Aside from a few high clouds from time to time, skies will be mostly clear. Temperatures will warm into the 60s for much of the lower elevations today and we may flirt with 70 in some communities.

Winds will be just a touch breezier in the afternoon but still generally 10-15 mph throughout the region. As we move into Friday, temperatures will continue to warm with lower 70's likely across many of the lower valleys with low to mid 60's elsewhere.

Another gorgeous day, just can't shake the wind. Breezes will pick up.

The high pressure is heading east. Low pressure coming in from California due to SW winds. That high pressure picked up so we won't take a direct hit from that low pressure. Which means we can expect scattered rain showers in some communities.

There is potential for some thunder storms Friday night.

Temperatures expected to take a nose dive into the 50's next week.