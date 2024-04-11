Public responds to Idaho Falls School District 91 budget cuts

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Budget cuts were a contentious topic at Idaho Falls School District 91's school board meeting on Wednesday.

The district overspent $4 million last year, which means they need to make cuts for next year. That includes eliminating several administrative and clerical positions. The suggested cuts were made by the district office.

Now it's up to the school board to decide what cuts will be made. Most people in attendance voiced opposition to the cuts.

"I don't know a single staff member, certified or classified, that isn't concerned about job security since the moment that the district said that they were 4 million over budget and incorrectly blame was placed on the excess of faculty," said District 91 staff member Jerrica Hardy. "I'm not sure how we can have an overpopulated school and many complaints of student behavior, and then also look at reducing staff to help with those concerns."

The school board accepted most of the cuts with a few exceptions.

Local News 8 will be interviewing District 91 trustees to get those details.