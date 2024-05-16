Dutch Bros. hosting their annual ALS fundraiser tomorrow

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Dutch Bros is holding its annual Drink One for Dane fundraiser Friday, May 17 to support the fight against Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

For every drink sold across all 850+ shops, the Dutch Bros Foundation will make a donation to Muscular Dystrophy Association. MDA is the leading non-profit organization in ASL research, care, advocacy, educational and professional programming.

Drink One for Dane began after Dutch Bros co-founder, Dane Boersma, was diagnosed with ALS. While Dane passed away in 2009, his fight to end ALS continues through his family and the Dutch Bros’ annual giveback, Drink One for Dane.