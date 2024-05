(KIFI) - The KIFI transmitter that broadcasts Local News 8 on ABC (8-1), CBS (8-2), CW (8-3), Local News 8 Now(8.4) and Telemundo (8-5) will be down for intermediate times between 2p and 3p on Friday, May 17. Crews are working on maintenance to the tower.

