TORNADO WARNING for Butte County, Jefferson County, northwestern Bonneville County

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Southwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Idaho... East central Butte County in southeastern Idaho... Northwestern Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho... Northwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho... * Until 300 PM MDT. *

At 201 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles northeast of Central Inl, or 21 miles east of Arco, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. *

This dangerous storm will be near... Southeast Inl around 210 PM MDT. Mud Lake around 245 PM MDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.