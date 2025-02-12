Extreme Cold Warning Wednesday night; Winter Storm Warning starting Thursday

We’ll be seeing very cold temperatures overnight ahead of the next winter storm arriving Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Cold Warning for portions of the Snake River Plain and Arco Desert. We are looking at Winter Storm Warnings starting midday Thursday.

EXTREME COLD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO10 AM THURSDAY:

WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 33 below expected.

WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert and Upper Snake River Plain.

WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Thursday.

IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 5 PM FRIDAY:

WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. Snow totals closer to 2 to 5 inches in the Magic Valley where a period of freezing rain will be possible.

WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain

WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.

For Wednesday night and early Thursday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and snow flurries. A low temperature around -5°. Wind chill values as low as -20.

Snow likely for Thursday afternoon, mainly after 2pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Increasing clouds, with a high near 25°. Wind chill values as low as -20. North winds around 5-10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. More snow for Thursday night with cloudy skies. A low around the lower 20’s for the Snake River Plain.

Friday, snow is likely for the morning and midday in the Snake River Plain. Cloudy, with a high near 35°. North winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.