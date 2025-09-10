Skip to Content
Firefighters respond to a fire at Life Care Center in Ammon 

today at 9:29 PM
Published 9:17 PM

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Fire crews responded to a report of a fire at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls, Wednesday night. 

Ammon and Idaho Falls firefighters were called around 8 PM to the center, located on the 2700 block of east 17th Street in Ammon. 

An eyewitness says smoke could be seen, coming from the central part of the building.  

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.   

Local News8 will update this story when more information is available.  

News Team

