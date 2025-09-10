Firefighters respond to a fire at Life Care Center in Ammon 

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Fire crews responded to a report of a fire at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls, Wednesday night.

Ammon and Idaho Falls firefighters were called around 8 PM to the center, located on the 2700 block of east 17th Street in Ammon.

An eyewitness says smoke could be seen, coming from the central part of the building.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

