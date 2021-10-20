Chad Daybell’s trial officially moved to Ada County

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Supreme Court approved the motion to move Chad Daybell's future trial from Fremont County to Ada County.

The court also ruled Wednesday District Judge Steven W. Boyce, who has been assigned to the case, will remain the judge at trial time.

Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell were indicted in May on murder charges in connection with the deaths of Vallow's two children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow.

Daybell is also charged with the murder of his wife, Tammy, who died a few weeks before Daybell and Vallow married.

The children's disappearance became national news after Daybell and Vallow abruptly left Idaho following questioning by police about the disappearance of Tylee and JJ as well as Tammy Daybell's death.

Vallow's children were last seen on different days in September 2019. Law enforcement officials found their remains on Daybell's rural property in Fremont County nine months later.

Along with the murder charges, Daybell is charged with insurance fraud stemming from life insurance policies that allegedly paid him money after his wife's death.

Vallow Daybell is charged with grand theft for allegedly continuing to draw Social Security benefits for her children after their deaths.

Vallow Daybell's case remains on hold. She has been deemed not competent to continue with court proceedings and has been admitted to a mental health facility for treatment.

You can view a timeline of events and all our past stories on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell