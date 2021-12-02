Chad Daybell in court Thursday

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The case of Chad Daybell will once again be brought in front of a judge Thursday.

A motion for discovery will be addressed at 1 p.m. You can watch it below.

This comes after the Idaho State Supreme Court approved the motion to move Daybell's trial from Fremont County to Ada County.

Judge Steven W. Boyce is staying on as the presiding judge.

