Judge rules JJ Vallow’s grandmother may attend Lori Vallow-Daybell trial

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Judge Steven Boyce has made a decision on whether or not the Woodcocks can be present in the courtroom during the trial of Lori Vallow-Daybell.

The judge will allow Kay Woodcock to attend but will not allow Larry Woodcock to be in the courtroom for part of the testimony.

The Court appointed Kay Woodcock the representative for JJ Vallow and Summer Shiflet the representative for Tylee Ryan.

Larry Woodcock is not considered a victim but can be in the courtroom after he testifies as a witness. He can also attend when testimony is not being given by others witnesses.

In the nine page decision issued Thursday morning, Boyce said Larry Woodcock "does not meet the legal definition of 'immediate family member' in relation to any of victims" and can not witness any witness testimony before he taking the stand to testify.

Larry and Kay Woodcock are both on the witness list.

"He may however observe all proceedings where testimony is not being offered, and upon the completion of his testimony, he would be permitted to observe the remainder of the trial," Judge Boyce wrote. "The State has the means to order its testifying witnesses however it sees fit. Should the state wish to call Larry Woodcock early in its case-in-chief, that is entirely the prerogative of the State."

So, if Larry Woodcock were called first in the case, he could observe the rest of the proceedings.

Jury selection continues in Ada county Thursday. They expect to have a jury seated by Friday with opening statements scheduled to begin Monday morning.

