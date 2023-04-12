Lori Vallow-Daybell murder trial adjourns for the day

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Court was adjourned early on Wednesday in the Lori Vallow-Daybell murder trial.

Fremont County Sheriff Lieutenant Joseph Powell was on the stand Wednesday. He was in charge of surveillance of Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell. He followed them to Idaho Falls at Cafe Rio and back home.

The trial is still set to continue on Thursday and Friday.

No court proceedings will be held Monday due to a family death on the prosecution side.

