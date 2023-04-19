More financial history discussed in Lori-Vallow Daybell trial

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Wednesday's court proceedings started finishing up direct examination with Detective Kunsaitis with the Rexburg Police Department. Emails and flight history were shown.

According to the document, Chad Daybell had sent an email to a hotel in Hawaii looking for a place to stay in early November 2019, after they were married. The email said they had no pets or children.

Another piece of evidence shown was JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Lori Vallow's flight history. Det. Kunsaitis says that on Oct. 23, 2019, around the time of Tammy Daybell's funeral, Lori flew from Hawaii to Arizona and then to Idaho Falls.

The last thing Det. Kunsaitis reviewed in court was a document showing a purchase for two rings from Etsy, an online shop to purchase homemade items. The document shows rings were bought by Lori on August 15, 2019.

Forensic Accountant Mike Douglass then took the stand. Douglass prepared financial timelines of Tylee and JJ after the death of Tylee's father, Joseph Ryan. His testimony lined up with those of Lori's oldest son Colby Ryan, Criminal Investigator Mark Saari, and Det. Kunsaitis. Douglass's reports show money was transferred to Lori's account in August, before the children's death.

Douglass says, "Tylee was responsible with her money. I never saw her have one negative balance."

We will continue to update the story as the day progresses.

You can view a timeline of events and all our past stories on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell HERE.