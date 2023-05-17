Arizona grand jury indicts Lori Vallow-Daybell

GILBERT, Arizona (KIFI) - Lori Vallow-Daybell is being indicted again.

This time by a grand jury in Arizona.

It is for conspiracy to kill her niece's husband as they went through divorce.

Just last friday, she was found guilty of murdering her two children and conspiring to kill her current husband's former wife.

As she awaits sentencing and faces possible life in prison, she now faces extradition from Idaho to Arizona.

Her husband, Chad Daybell, is also facing charges over the death's of her two children and his former wife.

His trial will be held at a later date.

