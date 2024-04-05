LIVE: Jury selection in Chad Daybell trial continues Friday

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Court has recessed for a mid-morning break. The judge said it will be about 20 minutes and will resume around 11:05 a.m.

Another round of voir dire in the Chad Daybell trial continued Friday with another group of jurors. You can watch the trial below.

Judge Steven Boyce said when jury selection began they were looking for 50 prospective jurors before they would move into the next phase of peremptory strikes. We reached that number Thursday night, but Friday morning, they continued to question more prospective jurors to add to the pool.

Currently, they have 53. The men and women were chosen from a pool of about 2,000.

We are not sure why they decided they needed more or how many more they are looking for.

We reached out to the court who told us they cannot comment on the case.

Linda Larsen continues to follow the trial and will keep us up to the minute on coverage. We will let you know as soon as those peremptory strikes begin and when we have a jury seated.

