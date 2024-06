BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - A news conference is set up outside the Ada County Courthouse after the sentencing of Chad Daybell. The Woodcocks and members of the prosecution team are expected to speak.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.