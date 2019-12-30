Ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn reportedly left Japan for Lebanon

Money

Carlos Ghosn, the former chairman and CEO of Nissan was awaiting trial in Japan when he reportedly flew into Lebanon on Monday evening, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Ghosn — who holds both French and Lebanese citizenship — has been under strict restrictions from the court, so there is speculation around how the former CEO was able to leave Japan.

He is facing four charges including funneling $5 million of Nissan’s money to a car dealership he controlled and under-reporting his salary.

In September Ghosn paid the SEC $1 million to settle the illicit compensation claims.

There’s been a lot of back and forth. Ghosn was originally arrested in Japan in November 2018, and he remained in jail for 108 days after his arrest. He was released in March 2019 and then back in jail for a few weeks after being arrested again in April.

In September, Ghosn’s spokesperson said that the former Nissan exec had limited Internet access and no contact with his wife.

This is a developing story.