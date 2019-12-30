Japan’s Nikkei ended the year as one of the region’s best performing indexes

Money

Japan’s benchmark stock index has closed out 2019 as one of the region’s best performers.

The Nikkei 225 fell 0.8% Monday on its last trading day of the year, but the index is still up 18% in 2019. That makes it the second best performer among major indexes in Asia — it falls behind China’s Shanghai Composite, which has jumped 22%. The Shanghai market still has one remaining trading day on Tuesday to close out the year, but it is already poised for its best year since 2014.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index is up 9.6% this year, while South Korea’s Kospi has risen 7.7%.

The Nikkei reached its highest level of the year earlier this month after Japan announced a massive stimulus package to help its economy. Easing US-China trade tensions also helped lift sentiment.

Major indexes were mixed Monday. The Shanghai Composite ended up 1.2% and the Hang Seng closed 0.3% higher. The Kospi finished down 0.3%.

The Kospi will also be closed Tuesday, while the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite will remain open. All four indexes will close Wednesday for the New Year holiday.

