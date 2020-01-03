Tesla delivered 367,500 cars last year

Money

Tesla sold 112,000 cars last quarter and 367,500 in 2019, the company reported Friday. That met the company’s forecast, which some analysts believed Tesla was in danger of missing.

Tesla delivered 50% more vehicles than the previous year.

The company’s stock is up 1% in premarket trading after rising sharply Thursday. Earlier this week, Tesla’s stock fell 4% after an analyst predicted the company will miss its sales target in the fourth quarter and fall short of its mission to deliver between 360,000 to 400,000 cars in 2019.