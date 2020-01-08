Carlos Ghosn to make first major public appearance since escaping Japan

Money

Carlos Ghosn is ready to tell his side of the story.

The former Nissan chairman plans to speak to reporters in Beirut on Wednesday, his first major public appearance since pulling off a stunning escape from Japan last week.

Ghosn was first arrested in Tokyo more than a year ago, and had been awaiting trial there on charges of financial wrongdoing, including allegations that he understated his income for years and funneled $5 million of Nissan’s money to a car dealership he controlled.

The former auto industry titan has repeatedly denied the charges, and he issued a brief statement after arriving in Lebanon that slammed Japan’s “rigged” criminal justice system, which boasts a conviction rate above 99% once suspects are charged. Ghosn is now expected to further criticize the country’s court system and dish details on what he claims was a plot to oust him from the automotive empire he built between Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors.

Less than 24 hours before the press conference was scheduled to begin, Ghosn’s defense team released a statement denouncing Nissan’s investigation into its former boss, saying it wasn’t about uncovering the truth, but instead “carried out for the specific, predetermined purpose of taking [him] down.”

Nissan declined to comment. Earlier the company said it would still pursue “appropriate legal action” against Ghosn.

Ghosn managed to escape Japan despite strict bail conditions including a requirement that he stay in the country. Japanese officials have been scrambling to contain the fallout from his escape and figure out how he managed to get out of the country.

On Sunday, Justice Minister Masako Mori said Ghosn left the country “illegally by unjust methods,” and she ordered Japan’s immigration department to “further tighten” rules for leaving the country “so that the same situation won’t be repeated.”

Lebanon said last week that he entered the country legally, according to the country’s national news agency.

Ghosn is a citizen of France, Brazil and Lebanon. Three of his passports had been confiscated and held by his Japanese defense team to prevent him from fleeing the country. But Junichiro Hironaka, his Japanese lawyer, revealed Saturday that Ghosn had a second French passport, with the court’s permission. Hironaka said that passport was tucked away in a keyed transparent box that apparently only his lawyers could unlock.

Japanese prosecutors on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for his wife, Carole Ghosn, accusing her of giving false testimony during a court hearing last April.

Carole Ghosn is in Lebanon with her husband, according to CNN affiliate TV Asahi. He has denied reports that his family members were involved in helping him flee from Tokyo last week.

— CNN’s Yoko Wakatsuki and Nada AlTaher contributed to this report.