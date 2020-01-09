Harry and Meghan have trademarked their brand ‘Sussex Royal’

Money

Harry and Meghan have been granted a trademark for their brand ‘Sussex Royal’ by the UK’s Intellectual Property Office.

According to the government body’s website, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex applied for the trademark, which will apply to goods and services ranging from printed matter to clothing, back in June.

The copyright was approved by the office and published on its website on December 19. It applies to both the name ‘Sussex Royal’ and to their charitable organization ‘The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.’

The stamp encompasses hundreds of items under the categories of printed matter, clothing, campaigning, charitable fundraising, education and social care services.

Registered trademarks last 10 years in the UK.