Dow hits a new record: 29,000 points

Money

The Dow on Friday reached 29,000 points for the first time, as stocks climbed across the board.

The Dow rose as much as 44 points, or 0.2%, to cross 29,000 points, but shortly after, it fell back below the key level. The index fell just short of that mark at Thursday’s close, but still finished at a record high.

President Donald Trump tweeted that the Dow had risen 11,000 points since his election, adding “the best is yet to come.”

Between election day 2016 and Friday’s trading high, stocks gained 10,676 points.

The S&P 500, a broader measure of the stock market, was up 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.2%. Both indexes also hit new all-time closing highs Thursday.

It’s been a choppy start to the year for stocks: Fears over a military conflict between the United States and Iran weighed on markets over the past several days. Meanwhile, hopes for calmer conditions on the trade front ahead of next week’s signing of the “phase one” trade deal between America and China helped boost stocks.