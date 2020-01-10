Muggles, get ready for the first Harry Potter flagship store

Money

A massive Wizarding World of Harry Potter store is coming to New York this summer.

The first official Harry Potter flagship store will be located next to the iconic Flatiron building at 935 Broadway in the heart of Manhattan.

“This will be the largest dedicated Harry Potter store in the world and will become a must-visit fan destination where Harry Potter enthusiasts can engage with interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities as they step into the magic,” said Sarah Roots, senior vice president for Warner Bros. Worldwide Tours and Retail, said in a news release.

Warner Bros. is a unit of WarnerMedia, which is the parent company of CNN.

It’s been 12 years since the release of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” J.K. Rowling’s final novel in the series, but the franchise has endured. A spinoff play, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” is currently running on Broadway at the Lyric Theater and the skateboarding brand Vans even introduced a Harry Potter sneaker collection in 2019.

The store will cover three floors and more than 20,000 square feet, making covering the whole thing in a timely fashion one of the lost obstacles for the Wizard’s Cup. Warner Bros. has not released any details about what the store will include, but you can expect a magical experience.

For now, just enjoy knowing that the store will take off its invisible cloak soon.