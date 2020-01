Money

The holidays were not good for Target.

The retailer reported a sales gain of only 1.4% in November and December at stores open at least a year. That was below the company’s guidance for the period and well short of the 5.7% growth it had a year earlier.

While the company said it should still be able to hit its profit target for the fiscal fourth quarter, the sales report sent shares of Target down 9% in premarket trading.