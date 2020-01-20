BBC Director General Tony Hall to stand down

Money

The BBC’s Director General Tony Hall will stand down in the summer, the British broadcaster announced on Monday.

In a message to BBC staff announcing his decision, Hall explained he would leave in order to allow a new leadership team to steer the organization through two crucial processes: a mid-term review in 2022 and a charter review in 2027.

The BBC is publicly-funded and has its charter renewed every 11 years by the UK government.

“It’s been such a hard decision for me. I love the BBC. I’m passionate about our values and the role we have in our country – and what we do globally too,” wrote Hall.

“If I followed my heart I would genuinely never want to leave. However, I believe that an important part of leadership is putting the interests of the organization first.”

The BBC suffered a bruising 2019 general election campaign in which it faced accusations of bias from both main UK political parties.

Election winner Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suggested he could scrap the license fee that funds the network’s entertainment programs and supports its journalists around the world.