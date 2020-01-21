Boeing now expects 737 Max won’t be approved to fly again until mid-2020

Money

Boeing executives now expect the 737 Max will not be approved to fly until the middle of this year, the company said Tuesday.

“We are informing our customers and suppliers that we are currently estimating that the ungrounding of the 737 MAX will begin during mid-2020,” said a statement.

Boeing shares were halted Tuesday afternoon, ahead of that release of news. The shares fell 5.5% before the halt.

