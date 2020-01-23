CEO of Sonos, a speaker manufacturer, says company will continue to support older products, despite previous statements

Money

Sonos, a company known for its wireless speakers, announced earlier this week that certain older products would lose software support come this May. On Thursday, amid backlash, the CEO walked back those statements.

“All Sonos products will continue to work past May,” wrote CEO Patrick Spence on Twitter, attaching a letter posted to the Sonos website.

The letter issues an apology on behalf of Spence and the company, and states that Sonos “did not get this right from the start.”

Spence assures customers in the letter that legacy products will continue to operate normally, even if they aren’t regularly updated with new software — a concern expressed by consumers.

“While legacy Sonos products won’t get new software features, we pledge to keep them updated with bug fixes and security patches for as long as possible,” Spence wrote.

Another concern raised by consumers was the issue of legacy products and modern products being unable to work together.

Spence addresses this in the letter, though he specifies that modern products will be able to work together, as will legacy ones, in an upcoming new plan — leaving out whether modern and legacy products will be able to work together.

Sonos is known for high-end smart speakers, some of which retail for hundreds of dollars.