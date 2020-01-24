This year’s Samsung Galaxy phones may be called the S20 and S20+

Money

Samsung will soon reveal its new Galaxy phones, and they are likely called the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, with a potential third phone being the premium, higher-end option.

Samsung appears to have skipped a bunch of numbers since its last smartphone launch. S10, S10+ and Note 10 were some of last year’s phones. The names of the S20 and S20+ were confirmed in certificate listings on a Thai government website.

Samsung might also unveil a second foldable phone. In October, Samsung teased a mobile device with a “clamshell” form factor. Last year’s original Galaxy Fold had a tough initial launch following multiple defective review units.

Samsung did not immediately return a request for comment. The company is holding an official keynote on February 11th in San Francisco where it will unveil new devices.

Numerous leaks have circulated online about the phones, saying the new phones have 3-4 rear cameras and bigger screens and batteries. A third phone is rumored to be called the S20 Ultra.

The pressure could be on for Samsung, which faces many global rivals including Apple, Huawei, Oppo and others.

“The company needs to hold its position in the challenging premium segment,” Gerrit Schneemann, senior analyst of mobile handsets at IHS Markit, told CNN Business, “A new generation of stand-out flagships is needed for Samsung to fend off the competition.”