Hong Kong stocks just started trading after a long holiday. They promptly dropped 3%

Money

Hong Kong stocks tumbled Wednesday as investors returned from a four-day holiday to weigh the consequences of an escalating coronavirus outbreak.

The city’s benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 3% at market open and was last down 2.7% — its first day of trading after the Lunar New Year holiday celebrations.

The virus originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and has now spread across Asia and the rest of the world. Chinese officials say 131 people have died in mainland China, and there are more than 5,500 cases around the world — the vast majority of which are also in mainland China.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi both rebounded a little from losses earlier this week. The indexes were last up 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively.

This is a developing story.