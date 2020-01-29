Old Bay has a hot sauce now and some folks are pretty excited

Money

Fans of hot sauce and Old Bay seasonings may want to plan a trip to the grocery store soon.

McCormick & Company, the Maryland-based spice purveyor that makes Old Bay, says it’s selling a limited-edition hot sauce that combines the two flavors. It will be available on the company’s website starting today.

You can also buy an Old Bay-scented candle while you’re there, if that’s your thing.

The announcement was greeted with a lot of excitement on social media, including from fans who’ve been combining Old Bay spice blend with their favorite hot sauce for years.

For comedian Kevin Fredericks, the news was almost divine.

“Delight thyself also in the LORD; and he shall give thee the desires of thine heart,” he wrote on Twitter, quoting Psalms 37:4.

Hot sauce will start arriving in stores in a month or so, McCormick said in a statement. Participating grocers include Acme, Giant, Food Lion, Martin’s, Safeway, Wegmans and Weis.

“Our fans are always super excited to share with us all the ways they’re using the seasoning and celebrating their love of OLD BAY — from costumes and themed weddings to home décor and even tattoos. We can’t wait to hear what they think of our new hot sauce,” Jill Pratt of Old Bay said in a statement.

Some are already reaching out to friends in Maryland or planning trips to the Chesapeake Bay area to pick up a bottle or two, they said on social media.

That could trigger a hot sauce rush that rivals the Popeyes chicken sandwich crisis of 2019, some speculated on Twitter.

A 10-ounce bottle of the hot sauce will have a suggested retail price of $3.49, the company said.