IBM CEO Ginni Rometty to retire in April

Money

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, who has led the tech giant since 2012 will step down in April.

Rometty will be succeeded by Arvind Krishna, who is currently Big Blue’s senior vice president for cloud and cognitive software. Jim Whitehurst, the Red Hat CEO who many thought would be the one to take over for Rometty, will become IBM’s president.

Both moves take effect on April 6. Rometty will remain executive chairman of IBM until her retirement at the end of the year.

Shares of IBM were up slightly after hours on the news.

This is a developing story, check back for more….