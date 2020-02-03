Nearly five years after Sheryl Sandberg lost her husband, the Facebook COO is engaged

Money

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is engaged and where else to make the big announcement but on Facebook?

With a black-and-white photo of the 50-year-old executive looking lovingly into her fiancé’s eyes, Sanberg wrote on her Facebook page, “Engaged!!! Tom Bernthal, you are my everything. I could not love you more.”

Bernthal, 46, is the founder and CEO of Kelton Global, a strategic consulting firm based in Los Angeles. He is also the brother of actor Jon Bernthal, who plays the anti-hero on Netflix’s “The Punisher,” according to IMDb.

Bernthal popped the question February 1 as the couple went on a mountain hike to recreate their first date, according to People magazine.

The ring has five diamonds underneath the setting to represent each of their five children. Sandberg has two children from her previous marriage, and Bernthal has three. Bernthal is divorced, People said.

The couple has been dating since last spring after they were introduced to each other by the brother of Sandberg’s late husband, according to People.

Her husband, David Goldberg, died in 2015 after collapsing while on vacation with his family in Mexico. Goldberg, the CEO of SurveyMonkey at the time, fell while using a treadmill. An autopsy later revealed a coronary arrhythmia was the cause of his death.