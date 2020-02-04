Asian markets are higher, but the coronavirus still looms over businesses

Money

Asian markets are continuing to recover after being shaken by coronavirus fears.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 and China’s Shanghai Composite Index each rose 1.2% on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index traded 0.6% higher. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.6%.

Several companies that have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak also made gains Wednesday, though there are still concerns about how the virus could impact business in the long term.

Shares of Macao casino operators rebounded in Hong Kong after recording losses Tuesday, when the Macao government said it suspend casino and gambling businesses for two weeks. A total of 41 entertainment operations in Macao have been suspended for 15 days starting from Wednesday, according to a government statement.

Sands China and Galaxy Entertainment were last up 2.7% and 1.5%, respectively.

Cathay Pacific rose 1.7% in Hong Kong, a day after the city’s flagship airline said it would progressively cut flights to mainland China by 90% as demand fell sharply because of the outbreak. The stock is still down about 13% this year, though.