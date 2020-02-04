PF Chang’s newest restaurant is only for takeout

Money

Ordering Chinese takeout isn’t anything new, but PF Chang’s is putting its own spin on it.

The chain opened PF Chang’s To Go in Chicago, its first-ever location that’s focused exclusively on ordering out.

At 2,000 square feet, the new space is a fraction of the size of one of its regular restaurants and features a slimmed-down menu that also retains PF Chang’s most popular items, including the lettuce wraps and location-specific lunch deals.

The interior resembles a full-sized restaurant with “bold murals and powerful warrior horse,” according to a press release. It also has a grab-and-go fridge with sushi and drinks. PF Chang’s is also highlighting its catering business, another growing part of a restaurant’s portfolio, with a special menu at the takeout location.

The concept fulfills two goals for PF Chang’s: Expanding into metropolitan areas where it doesn’t have a presence and tapping into the growth of online ordering through apps like DoorDash, Postmates and GrubHub. Some of its restaurants already offer delivery and curbside pick-up options.

The smaller space also lets PF Chang’s build in areas where real estate prices are expensive, an idea that Starbucks and IHOP are also experimenting with. PF Chang’s said in the release that since 25% of people are located near a restaurant, the new location type will allow them to “reach more guests nationwide.”

PF Chang’s said it plans to open the new takeout-only locations soon in New York, Houston and Washington.