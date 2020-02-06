After losing $8.5 billion last year, Uber CEO says ‘era of growth at all costs is over’

Money

Uber practically wrote the playbook for raising and burning through billions of dollars in venture capital in search of rapid growth around the world. Now, the company recognizes it needs to change its approach and stop bleeding money.

On Thursday, the ride-hailing company reported losing $1.1 billion in the final three months of 2019, driven in part by stock-based compensation. In total, Uber lost a staggering $8.5 billion in 2019.

“We recognize that the era of growth at all costs is over,” Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber’s CEO, said in a statement with the earnings report. “In a world where investors increasingly demand not just growth, but profitable growth, we are well-positioned to win through continuous innovation, excellent execution, and the unrivaled scale of our global platform.”

Uber has lost $1 billion or more in each quarter since it went public in May, including a massive loss of $5.2 billion — its biggest ever — in the second quarter of 2019, about $3.9 billion of which was related to IPO expenses.

The company’s fourth quarter loss represented a 24% increase from the same quarter a year earlier. But the company is seeing revenue growth accelerate. Uber posted revenue of $4 billion during the fourth quarter, a 37% increase from a year earlier.

Uber has struggled to win over investors who are concerned about the company’s history of steep losses and its ability to eventually turn a profit. Shares of Uber rose 2% in after-hours trading Thursday following the release of the earnings report, but continue to trade below the company’s IPO price of $45.

As the company faces pressure to clean up its finances following its lackluster Wall Street debut, the company has gone through several rounds of layoffs since its IPO, cutting more than 1,100 positions across various departments.