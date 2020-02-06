New York Times added more than 1 million digital subscribers in 2019

Money

The New York Times broke records with digital subscriptions in 2019, but advertising revenue fell in the last three months of the year compared to the year before, according to its fourth quarter of 2019 earnings.

The company reported on Thursday it added more than 1 million digital-only subscriptions in 2019, its largest increase ever, for a total of 5,251,000 subscriptions across its print and digital products. Its subscription revenue increased 4.5% whereas advertising revenues decreased 10.7% in the fourth quarter.

Operating profit was $78.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, up from $74.7 million in the year prior. The paper reported a net income of $68.2 million, up from $57.0 million a year ago.

The Times announced its first-ever price hike this week for its digital subscription service. The price is now $17 per month, up from $15. Mark Thompson, president and CEO of the New York Times Company, addressed the change in Thursday’s earnings report.

“We’ve not only seen nine years of rising prices, but also unprecedented investment by The Times in its journalism and digital offerings and we believe that our loyal subscribers know that their financial contribution plays an essential role in maintaining the quality, breadth and depth of the report they value so much,” Thompson said in a statement.

Thompson touted the Times’ “record year of digital growth” in January. Thompson said the Times had surpassed its goal of $800 million of annual digital revenue, up from $400 million in 2015.

The company set a goal last year to reach 10 million subscriptions by 2025.