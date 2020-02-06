These airlines have suspended flights to and from China

Money

Airlines around the world have responded to the coronavirus outbreak by suspending flights to and from China, severely disrupting travel by tourists and business executives in one of the world’s busiest aviation markets.

Here’s a roundup of some major airlines that have suspended or reduced their flights to mainland China:

North America

Asia and Oceania

Europe and the Middle East

Correction: A previous version of this article misstated the flight schedules of Emirates and Etihad.