Facebook’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts were hacked

Money

Facebook’s official social media accounts appear to have been hacked by a group that has previously compromised accounts belonging to HBO, the New York Times and, most recently, the NFL and a number of its football teams.

A spokesperson for Twitter confirmed that two of Facebook’s accounts, @Facebook and @Messenger, were hacked through a third-party platform on Friday. “As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised accounts and are working closely with our partners at Facebook to restore them,” the spokesperson said.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The social media giant’s account on Instagram, which Facebook owns, posted an image with the same message that appeared on Twitter from the hacking group OurMine.

“Hi, we are OurMine,” the posts said. “Well, even Facebook is hackable but at least their security better than Twitter.”

The group was linked to hacks of HBO and the New York Times in 2017.

— CNN’s Alisha Ebrahimji contributed to this report