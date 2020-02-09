‘Saturday Night Live’ likens Democratic presidential candidates to J. Lo and Shakira in cold open

Money

Despite a wild week in Washington that saw the end of the impeachment hearings and President Donald Trump’s acquittal, it was the Democratic presidential candidates who returned to the cold open of “Saturday Night Live” to again express why they should be commander in chief.

“Sen. Warren is not the only sensible candidate standing before you, you’re looking at the other half of The New York Times endorsement,” said guest star Rachel Dratch’s Amy Klobuchar, referring to the paper’s recent endorsement of both candidates.

“But guess what? Elizabeth is J. Lo and I’m Shakira,” Dratch’s Klobuchar said before mimicking the zaghrouta Shakira performed during the Super Bowl last week.

Also returning Saturday were guest stars Larry David as Bernie Sanders, Jason Sudeikis as Joe Biden and Bowen Yang as Andrew Yang.

“Oh the issue in Iowa was math? I wonder who they could’ve called to help them out with that,” Bowen Yang said, referring to the errors in the Iowa results where Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders came out on top. “I meant because of my pin, racist.” Yang was wearing a “math” pin.

Yang also added that in order to win the black vote, he’d continue doing what he’s been doing since high school: Giving “them” $1,000.

Buttigieg, played by Colin Jost, said “ah man” when asked about the black vote and then referred to voters calling him “Mayo Pete.”

“I’m not that spicy,” Jost’s Buttigieg said.

SNL was hosted by RuPaul, with a mustachioed Justin Bieber as the musical guest.